Everipedia Market Cap Hits $7.55 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $124,859.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitfinex, Upbit and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,899,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,068,383 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

