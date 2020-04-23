Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up to $61.42

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.34, but opened at $61.42. Expedia Group shares last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 5,442,165 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

