Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.5% during the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,735. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.