F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 133,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

