Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 7th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.12. 14,446,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

