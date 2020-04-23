Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $86,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,670,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.