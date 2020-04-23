Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.13. 21,306,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a market capitalization of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

