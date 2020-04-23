Feathercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 275,349,240 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.