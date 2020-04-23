Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 188,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,575. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

