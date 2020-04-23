Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Reduced by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,575. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

