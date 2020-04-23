Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.68

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 333169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiore Gold Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

