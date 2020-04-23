First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.18%.

First Community stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Get First Community alerts:

In related news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.