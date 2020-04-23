First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 27,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.43. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

