First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

