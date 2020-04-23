First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 7,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

