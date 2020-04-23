First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.73-1.83 for the period. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.73-1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of FR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 46,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

