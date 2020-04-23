First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.73-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.73-1.83 EPS.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 55,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

