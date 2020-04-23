First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.73-1.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

