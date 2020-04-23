First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

