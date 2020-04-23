First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $103.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,169. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.