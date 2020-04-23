FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.81-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.252-1.252 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Stephens cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

NYSE:FMC traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,650. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

