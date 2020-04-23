FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +5% yr/yr to $4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.12.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.75. 514,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,650. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

