Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 2,369,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,018. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

