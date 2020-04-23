Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$195.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$162.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$188.63. The company had a trading volume of 487,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$139.28. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.