Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 55,736,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 12,416,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,006,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

