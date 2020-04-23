Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEC. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$4.33. 128,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.35.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$449.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

