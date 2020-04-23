Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 386,217 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

