Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FFHL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.51. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.42% of Fuwei Films worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

