FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after buying an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,924,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.