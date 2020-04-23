FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Restaurant Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.
Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.
