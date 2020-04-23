FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issued By B. Riley

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,262. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

