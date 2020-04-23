FY2020 Earnings Forecast for National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 274,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.