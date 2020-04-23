FY2020 Earnings Forecast for National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.
