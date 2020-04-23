FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.79.

ACQ stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.10. 38,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.32. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$809.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.63 million.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

