FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered by Analyst

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 366,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

