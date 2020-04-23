FY2020 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) Decreased by Analyst

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Copper Mountain Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.74 million for the quarter.

