FY2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 3,591,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

