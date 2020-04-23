FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$99.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.72 million.
Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.39.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.
