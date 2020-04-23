FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$99.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.72 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.39.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.