FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Decreased by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.12. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

