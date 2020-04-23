FY2020 EPS Estimates for Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Raised by National Bank Financial

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Husky Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Husky Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.83.

Shares of HSE stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$3.86. 3,094,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,901. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.03.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The company had revenue of C$4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -35.39%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

