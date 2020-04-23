FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered by DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 9,678,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,351,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.