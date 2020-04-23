FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas purchased 39,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas purchased 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

