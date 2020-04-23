FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.00. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

LII stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.29. 17,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

