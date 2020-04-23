FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.