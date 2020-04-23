FY2021 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Reduced by Analyst

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 9,092,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,395,637. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,407 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,551,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 4,075,742 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after buying an additional 3,765,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

