FY2021 EPS Estimates for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Decreased by G.Research (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.45). G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 217,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

