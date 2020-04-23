FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,782. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

