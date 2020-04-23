FY2021 EPS Estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reduced by Analyst

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY remained flat at $$15.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 4.44. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

