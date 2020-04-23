FY2021 EPS Estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reduced by Analyst

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.
TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.