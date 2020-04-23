FY2022 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEG. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

PEG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 1,368,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.