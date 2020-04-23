FY2023 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Lifted by KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 2,049,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,861. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

