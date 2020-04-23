G.Research Weighs in on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Stock analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $800.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

